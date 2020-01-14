Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Windows 7 reaches end of life

Microsoft will no longer provide security updates to its Windows 7 operating system, putting those who haven’t updated at extra risk to cyberattacks.

Microsoft said it will stop supporting Windows 7 from today onwards so that it can focus on “newer technologies”.

Computers that continue to use Windows 7 will still function but they will be vulnerable to any new flaws discovered by cybercriminals.

Microsoft and security experts have been urging users to update to Windows 10, unless the PC is not connected to the internet.

EU launches €1tr Sustainable Europe Investment Plan

The EU launches a landmark investment plan today that will inject €1tr into climate-friendly policies over the next decade.

The Sustainable Europe Investment Plan will underpin the Green Deal, which aims to make Europe carbon neutral by 2050.

In addition to funding, the plan aims to ensure private investors can properly identify sustainable investment, as well as turn the European Investment Bank into a climate bank.

In a draft document seen by Bloomberg, the European Commission said that “public finance needs to lead the way, but private actors will need to provide the scale”.

JPMorgan Chase posts end of year results

Global financial services firm JPMorgan Chase & Co posts its fourth quarter and full end of year financial results for 2019.

The New York Stock Exchange-listed firm has assets of $2.8tr and its shares climbed 43% in 2019, following a 9% slump the year prior.

Analysts expect the firm to report a 4.2% rise in year-over-year revenue.

The results will be published online at 7:00AM ET (12:00PM GMT), with a conference call taking place an hour and a half later.