3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Intel holds virtual annual shareholder meeting

Chipmaker Intel holds its annual shareholder meeting in a virtual format at 8:30am PT (4:30pm BST) today.

Last month the American multinational reported strong first-quarter earnings, with revenue standing at $19.8bn. However, the results were overshadowed by a lack of guidance for the rest of the year due to coronavirus-related uncertainty.

In a statement released with its Q1 results, it said restricted access to manufacturing facilities, operations or workforce may impact Intel’s “ability to meet customer demand and could have a material adverse effect on us”. Shareholders will be looking for more clarity about the firm’s ability to weather the storm of Covid-19.

Webinar explores role of satellites during pandemic

Space industry experts will today discuss the role that satellite-enabled technologies can play to help combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The webinar is the latest in a fortnightly series being run by the UK Space Agency, the Department for International Trade and the UKspace trade association.

Today’s discussion, starting at 2pm BST, will feature experts from the Satellite Applications Catapult, the Space Academic Network, UK Space Agency and Space Growth Partnership.

US Covid-19 “scientific integrity” under microscope

The US Committee on Energy and Commerce’s health subcommittee will today hold a hearing that examines the US’ scientific response to the pandemic.

The hearing, titled “Protecting Scientific Integrity in the Covid-19 Response”, will be broken into two panels. The first will see Richard A. Bright, senior advisor at the National Institutes of Health, give testimony. The second will see Mike Bowen, executive vice president at Prestige Ameritech, provide insight.

President Donald Trump has come under scrutiny for appearing to contradict his scientific advisors at times and for suggesting research into injecting disinfectant into the body to treat the virus.

