Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Alibaba announces fourth-quarter results

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba will today announce its fourth quarter results, which are expected to show a modest increase.

The company is projected to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98, up from $0.83 in the same quarter of the previous year.

However, attention is likely to be focused more on how the company is expected to fare in the escalating US-China trade war, which now sees the US leveraging 25% tarrifs on $200bn of Chinese goods, while China will soon be implementing 25% tariffs on $60bn of US goods.

There have been concerns that Alibaba will be among the worst hit by the tariff battle, so today’s results will provide a key indication of whether this may be the case.

World leaders take on online extremist content

World leaders and tech company CEOs will meet in Paris today to agree to a pledge called the ‘Christchurch Call’, which aims to put an end to terrorist and violent extremist content online.

“We’re calling on the leaders of tech companies to join with us and help achieve our goal of eliminating violent extremism online at the Christchurch Summit in Paris,” said New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who will co-chair the meeting alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.

In the wake of the 15 March terrorist attack in New Zealand, which was live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube, there have been growing calls for social media platforms to clamp down on harmful content.

Today’s meeting follows discussions between Macron and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg last week, in which the two discussed giving French authorities greater access to Facebook’s algorithms.

UK government considers tech addiction

Representatives from YouTube, Google and Instagram will today given evidence in UK parliament on the subject of immersive and addictive technology.

The session is being held by members of the Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport committee and is part of an ongoing inquiry into the development of virtual and augmented reality as well as how addictive technology can impact children.

Today’s session follows previous evidence sessions attended by representatives from Earthbound Games, Ant Workshop and Rockstar North.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

The session will begin at 2:30pm.