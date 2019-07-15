3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Amazon Prime Day entices shoppers

Amazon will today host its annual Prime Day, a worldwide event designed to entice shoppers with discounts and special offers, while encouraging consumers to sign up to the retail giant’s multi subscription service Amazon Prime.

The company has teased the day for the past week, with numerous deals beginning in the days running up to the event.

Last year saw consumers spend over £3.3bn on the site over 36 hours, and Amazon is likely to be targeting an even greater amount this year.

Digital assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa-powered Echo are expected to be the big hit this year, with 60% of UK consumers considering purchasing one during the event, according to research by nCipher Security.

Trump makes the case for US manufacturing

US President Donald Trump will today give a speech at the Made in America Product Showcase, a now annual event at the White House designed to showcase US manufacturing.

The event, which is being held for the third year running, features a host of US manufacturers from different industries and is part of Trump’s goal to increase manufacturing within the country.

Last year’s event included exhibitors in the food and beverage, automotive, apparel and sports industries, with smaller goods displayed within the building. The White House lawn also hosted larger products, including helicopters, diggers and boats.

Previous years have also seen appearances from other notable people in the US government, including NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

State of world food security unveiled

A major cross-organisational report on the state of food security and nutrition around the world will be released today.

The report, entitled The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, is the result of a collaboration between the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), UNICEF, the World Health Organization (WHO) and World Food Programme (WFP).

The report includes rich data on food crises and hunger around the world, including the number of people suffering from food shortages by nation and region, as well as details on child stunting and adult and child obesity.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today

The report will be launched during the High-Level Political forum in the United Nations headquarters at 10am New York time.