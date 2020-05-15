Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

JD reports first-quarter earnings

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com will report its first-quarter earnings today before markets open.

While the coronavirus pandemic is likely to have impacted business operations, analysts forecast revenue of $19.2bn, which would mark a 6.3% rise from the same period a year ago. An increase in the number of people shopping online during lockdown saw Amazon report a spike in revenue, and experts are anticipating a similar trend for China’s second-largest e-commerce firm by sales.

An earnings conference call takes place at 07:30am EDT (12:30pm BST).

Treasury Committee weighs up coronavirus economic response

The UK government’s Treasury Committee will hear expert evidence from economists about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The committee launched the inquiry on the 18 March to assess the “speed, effectiveness and reach of the government’s and Bank of England’s immediate financial responses to coronavirus”.

Today’s virtual session will see academics from University College London and St Mary’s University, as well as economists from the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, Peterson Institute for International Economics and JP Morgan, provide insight.

Festival of Enterprise webinars give remote working tips

Two webinars organised by the Festival of Enterprise will provide advice to viewers on IT security and secure remote working.

Part of a free series providing business support during the coronavirus pandemic, this morning’s talk (10:00am) is by David Acland, technical director at cybersecurity firm Moof IT. Acland will discuss “some of the most common, real-world cyberattacks, breaking down how they happened and how they could have been prevented”.

The afternoon webinar (2:00pm) features Nico Charritton, senior product marketing manager at Microsoft 365. In the session he will run through the basics of Microsoft Teams, which has received a surge in users during lockdown.

