UK banks publish stress test results

The Bank of England publishes the results of its annual stress test scenarios for seven major UK banks and building societies.

The tests are designed to assess the resilience of the UK banking system in the event of deep simultaneous recessions, misconduct or large falls in asset prices.

It has been carried out since 2016 and was introduced following the financial crash of 2008.

Publication had been delayed from the 10 December due to the general election. Results will be published at 17:00 GMT.

Trial of Extinction Rebellion protesters gets underway

The trial of three Extinction Rebellion activists who allegedly glued themselves to a train during London-wide climate protests gets underway.

Cathy Eastburn, Mark Ovland, and Luke Watson appear charged with obstructing an engine or carriage by an unlawful act in April this year. All three deny the charges, claiming their actions were justified to protest the climate emergency.

Parts of the capital were brought to a standstill on multiple occasions this year, with proponents arguing the protests have pushed climate change further up the political agenda.

The five-day trial takes place at the Inner London Crown Court.

Star Wars premiere draws Skywalker saga to close

Hollywood rolls out the red carpet for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Carrie Fisher and Adam Driver, the film is the final instalment of the Skywalker saga.

The Disney-owned franchise is expected to be one of the year’s box office heavyweights, projected to take around $200m domestically in its opening weekend.

Whatever the takings, it has been a dominant year for Disney, with Avengers Endgame, The Lion King and Frozen II scooping up plenty in box office earnings.