Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

50 years since Apollo 11 launch

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch, which carried astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins to the Moon.

The launch, which took place at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, saw a Saturn V rocket carrying the astronauts in the lunar-bound command module lift off at 13:32 UTC.

The mission, which took a total of eight days, saw Neil Armstrong become the first person to walk on the Moon on 20 July 1969.

Today’s anniversary of the launch sees a host of celebrations to mark the anniversary begin. NASA leads the way, with numerous exhibitions and events, including a live broadcast on 19 July. A 363ft projection of the Saturn V will also be displayed on the Washington Monument from today.

Google faces bias hearing

Google will today face a hearing in the US Senate over allegations that its search results contain anti-Conservative bias.

The hearing will be held by the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on the Constitution, and is entitled ‘Google and Censorship through Search Engines’.

Witnesses will include Conservative commentator Dennis Prager and Google vice president of public policy Karan Bhatia.

The hearing will begin at 14:30 local time (19:30 London time) and will be broadcast online.

Commercial space industry meets

In an aptly timed conference, NewSpace 2019, a key event on the calendar of the commercial space industry, will kick off today in Washington, the US.

The conference, which is held by the Space Frontier Foundation, will see key players from across the industry meet, including startups, established companies, government, academia and investors.

The event, which will run until 18 July, begins with keynotes from Peter McCullagh, founder and managing partner of TenX Ventures and Clayton P Turner, deputy director of NASA Langley Research Center.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email