Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

UK Parliament reconvenes

UK Parliament will today return following the results of the general election on 12 December.

The election, which saw the Conservatives win by a landslide, resulted in numerous seats changing hands, meaning there will be many first-time MPs in attendance.

Today will see all MPs and members of the House of Lords being sworn in, where they will take the oath of allegiance or make solemn affirmation.

The process will also see the election of the Speaker of the House of Commons, with Sir Lindsay Hoyle widely expected to be appointed.

World leaders meet to discuss refugees

The first Global Refugee Forum will begin today, bringing together key members of governments around the world to discuss the issue.

Jointly hosted by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the government of Switzerland, the event will take place at the Palais des Nations, the United Nations’ European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

The opening plenary, which will begin at 9am CET (8am GMT), will feature a host of high-profile speakers, including the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grande; Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan; Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

Yearly transport statistics published for UK

Today sees the annual release of the Transport Statistics for Great Britain 2019, which provides an in-depth analysis of all aspects of transport in the UK, including automotive, aviation and train infrastructure.

The report provides an annual insight into the transport needs of the country, both domestically and internationally, giving key information about changing transport trends. Key this year will be the impact of Brexit, which is likely to shape changes in international transport in particular.

The report also provides in-depth insights into emissions, which are likely to be closely watched given the UK’s wider targets.

The changing use of particular transport methods is also likely to be a subject of focus, given the emergence of new transport types, including the rise of urban air mobility solutions.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email