Zuckerberg meets Vestager ahead of antitrust proposals

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg meets with European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager ahead of proposed new rules to reign in US tech giants.

On 19 February the European Commission is expected to announce proposals to create a single European data market.

It comes as European countries push ahead with a digital service tax. In the UK, Facebook paid just £28.5m in corporation tax in 2018 despite generating £1.65bn in British sales.

At the Munich Security Conference over the weekend Zuckerberg said he accepted Facebook may have to pay more tax under new tax reforms.

Labour leadership debate

Labour leader hopefuls take part in a live televised debate this evening as the race to replace Jeremy Corbyn heats up.

Kier Starmer is currently the bookies’ favourite, followed by Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy. Emily Thornberry is currently the longshot contender.

Candidates must gain support from trade unions and affiliate groups before a vote is put to the Labour membership between the 24 February and 2 April.

The debate, hosted by Channel 4 and mediated by Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy, takes place at 8pm local time.

FSB Small Business Index

The Federation of Small Businesses’ will provide its quarterly economic analysis of confidence among small businesses in the UK.

In the previous quarter’s report, the FSB noted that “small business confidence is in negative territory for an unprecedented five straight quarters”.

Much of this was put down to Brexit uncertainty and volatility in the value of sterling.

With the UK having now formally left the EU, the country has regained some semblance of certainty that may improve greater confidence among small UK businesses.