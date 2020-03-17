Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

US COVID-19 travel ban from UK kicks in

The US travel ban for the UK and Republic of Ireland came into force at 3:59am GMT today.

Vice President Mike Pence announced the ban extension on 14 March. It follows the US travel ban on the 26 European members of the Schengen free movement zone on Saturday.

The ban does not apply to certain categories of families of US citizens and permanent residents, some diplomats, or anyone invited by the US government to help with virus containment efforts.

US airports experienced chaos over the weekend as passengers were forced to queue in close proximity to be screened before boarding planes.

Are you worried about the COVID-19 coronavirus having a negative impact on your business? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Olympic Games organisers discuss coronavirus latest

The Olympic Games organisers hold a teleconference to discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The International Olympic Committee and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have so far instead that the games would go ahead as planned from 24 July to 9 August.

However, sports events around the world – from the Premier League to the NBA – have postponed fixtures. News that the COVID-19 outbreak will likely continue into the winter months has caused some question whether the world’s largest sporting event will – and should – go ahead.

Today’s meeting will focus on disruption to qualifying events for the Olympic Games, which are supposed to take place in the coming months.

UK mass gatherings discouraged

Emergency workers will no longer support mass gatherings in the UK as new measures to contain the coronavirus kick in.

“From tomorrow, we will no longer be supporting mass gatherings with emergency workers in the way that we normally do,” said Johnson in yesterday’s press briefing. “So mass gatherings, we are now moving emphatically away from.”

However, Johnson fell short of implementing a ban of public gatherings at theatres, pubs and restaurants, instead asking the public to avoid such social gatherings.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

The government also advised against unnecessary social contact of all kinds and to stop all unnecessary travel.