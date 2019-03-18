Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Elizabeth Warren continues anti-tech giant campaign

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren will appear at a town hall event hosted by CNN tonight as the 2020 presidential hopeful continues her campaign against tech giants like Facebook and Google.

If she emerges victorious in the 2020 election, Warren has promised to break up the likes of Facebook, Google and Amazon, which she feels have too much control over the United States’ economy.

The Democratic candidate will appear at the town hall event, hosted by CNN’s chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper, in Jackson, Mississippi to answer questions. The event is set to begin at 9pm local time (1am London time).

Social media taxation report released

The United Kingdom’s All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Social Media and Young People’s Mental Health and Wellbeing today releases its report into the effects of social media on young peoples’ health.

Concerns are frequently raised over the internet’s impact on mental health. The report states that 38% of young people feel social media has a negative impact on their self-esteem, while 27% of those that use social networking sites for more than three hours a day show signs of poor mental health, compared to just 12% of children who don’t.

The report calls for a 0.5% tax on the profits of social media companies, which will go towards studying the impacts of social media on mental wellbeing, which can be used to establish clear use guidelines for the general public.

Gaming industry gathers for GDC

The Game Developers Conference (GDC) is the world’s largest event for professionals in the video game industry, which brings together more than 28,000 attendees, made up of artists, producers, designers, audio engineers and business executives, each year.

This year’s event will feature more than 750 sessions on a range of topics, such as artificial intelligence, mixed reality, programming and business. The conference attracts speakers from many of the industry’s biggest players, including Epic Games, Electronic Arts and Riot Games, as well as tech giants like Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon.

The conference will kick off at 10am local time (7pm London time), today in San Francisco, California, with talks on artificial intelligence in video games, building virtual reality experiences and the potential of esports.

Friday’s Highlights