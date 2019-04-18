Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Pinterest goes public

Image sharing platform Pinterest will launch its initial public offering (IPO) today, with the startup expected to list with a price of $15 to $17.

The price values the company at $9bn, which analysts have described as “pricey”. The move comes just weeks after the early struggles of ride-hailing company Lyft, which saw its stock price plunge below its IPO price the day after it listed.

Pinterest’s IPO is expected to kick off another flurry of tech startups going public. Zoom Video Communications, another tech unicorn, will also debut on the stock exchange today, with messaging platform Slack and ride-sharing app Uber expected to join them in the coming weeks.

Mueller report released

A redacted version of the Mueller report is scheduled to be released today, as confirmed by the Justice Department earlier this week.

The probe into United States presidential election found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. However, it is thought that the 400-page document could open up new lines of inquiry regarding the Trump campaign.

Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has promised to fight back against any claims, with the White House expected to release a counter-report soon after Mueller’s publication.

Trump, meanwhile, will travel to his Mar-a-Lago resort today, where he will stay until Monday likely to see out the storm, despite fears over security at the resort after a Chinese national was discovered in a restricted area carrying a USB device containing malware weeks ago.

Auto Shanghai opens to the public

The International Automobile & Manufacturing Technology Exhibition, otherwise known as Auto Shanghai, will open to the public today following two media only days.

The major car show is China’s oldest and biggest trade event for those in the automobile industry.

As expected, electric vehicles are dominating in Shanghai, with two Chinese startups, NIO and XPeng, having unveiled vehicles that will add to China’s growing list of electric sedans. Infiniti and Aston Martin are also using the opportunity to show off their EVs.

Auto Shanghai will run at the National Center for Exhibition and Convention for the next week, reaching its conclusion on Thursday, 25 April.

