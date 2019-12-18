Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Forbes announces highest-paid YouTube stars

Forbes is expected to publish its 2019 list of the highest-paid YouTubers today.

In 2018, the business magazine ranked Ryan ToysReview as the number one earner, with eight-year-old Ryan scooping $22m before tax and agent fees.

Also making the top ten were brothers Jake and Logan Paul, PewDiePie and Jacksepticeye.

The earnings estimates are calculated from several data sources between June 2018 and June 2019.

EU posts November inflation figures

The European Union today publishes November inflation statistics for the bloc.

Also known as the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, the metric is used by the European Central Bank to maintain price stability.

The medium-term aim is to keep the year-on-year increase below but near 2%.

In October the EU inflation rate stood at 1.10%. Between 1997 and 2019 the inflation rate averaged 2.42%.

US and India talk defence during 2+2 ministerial dialogue

US and Indian officials will today hold talks aimed at “deepening bilateral strategic and defence cooperation, exchanging perspectives on global developments, and [their] shared leadership in the Indo-Pacific region”.

Secretary of state Mike Pompeo and defence secretary Mark Esper will host Indian minister of external affairs S. Jaishankar and minister of defence Shri Rajnath Singh in Washington for the dialogue.

The two countries are likely to sign the Industrial Security Annex to the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA-ISA), which aims to shore up defence cooperation.

The deal will allow the US government and US original equipment manufacturers to share classified information with private Indian defence firms.