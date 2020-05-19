Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Microsoft Build virtual event gets underway

Microsoft Build, the tech firm’s developer conference, gets underway today in an online format because of the coronavirus pandemic.

First held in 2011, the annual conference is aimed at web developers and software engineers using Microsoft products such as Windows and Microsoft Azure.

Microsoft chief Satya Nadella will give a keynote talk at 4:20pm BST about the “central role” developers will play in “reimagining the world we live in and accelerating our path to recovery”.

Walmart reports Q1 earnings

Retail giant Walmart will report its first-quarter earnings today before US markets open.

Analysts predict revenue for the period to come in at $130.58bn. The firm has received a boost during the pandemic from its click and collect operation. It has also launched an express delivery programme that ships products to customers’ homes within two hours.

Footfall data compiled by SafeGraph shows that consumers opted for alternatives to Walmart during peak panic buying in mid-March, possibly to avoid busy queues. But by early May traffic had rebounded and outpaced other supermarkets.

Zendesk webinar discusses Covid-19’s impact on customer experience

Customer service software firm Zendesk holds a free webinar discussing how coronavirus is changing customer experience in the entertainment space.

The webinar will explore how increased viewership during the pandemic is an opportunity for brands to sell through so-called omnichannel customer experiences.

“Attendees will learn how the industry has shifted in a post-Covid-19 world and the business adaptations needed to create an elevated consumer experience that keeps viewers happy and hooked in the binge culture it has created,” said Joe Jorczak, Zendesk’s head of media and entertainment go-to-market strategy. The webinar, which takes place at 7:00pm BST, can be viewed here.

