Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Honda reports earnings following database breach

Automotive manufacturer Honda will report its financial results from the first quarter of 2019, a day after the company was found to have left a vast database of highly sensitive company information unsecured online.

The exposed data included details of computers on the Honda network, including IP addresses, operating systems, unique network identifiers and security solutions and patches. Experts claim that this information could potentially be exploited by cybercriminals to launch attacks on the company.

The incident has had little impact on Honda’s share price. Likewise, the data leak won’t have any impact on today’s results. However, it is unclear how or if it, and the cost of fixing it, will impact Honda’s finances going forward.

Honda will announce its Q1 results at 3pm Tokyo time (7am London time).

Huawei asks Singapore for forgiveness

Huawei will begin handing out S$100 ($73) vouchers in Singapore today following a disastrous National Day promotion that saw 5,000 over 50s wait outside Huawei stores overnight for nothing.

The company had promised those aged over 50 their Huawei Y6 Pro smartphone for S$54, far lower than its retail value of S$148. However, stock sold out within hours, leaving many unable to take part in the promotion.

Huawei has promised to “make things right” by committing to an S$500,000 outlay. Those that were unable to purchase the Y6 will be offered a S$100 voucher, taking the price even lower than the original promotional price.

FIFA hosts eWorld Cup final

FIFA’s esports World Cup will reach its conclusion today, with 32 of the world’s leading players of the FIFA video game franchise set to battle for a $250,000 grand prize from a $500,000 prize pot – the largest since the tournament launched in 2004.

Last year’s final achieved a record global audience of 29 million – a 400% increase from the previous year’s final – as interest in esports continues to climb.

That interest has garnered plenty of attention from businesses, hoping to capitalise on esport’s high level of engagement, too. However, sports market intelligence company Sportcal claims that sponsors that do not sell products directly related to gaming are overpaying due to a lack of understanding of the emerging market.

The FIFA eWorld Cup final is taking place at the O2 in London, United Kingdom, over the next three days.

