Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Government funding for rural 5G trials

The UK government has today announced £35m in funding for 5G trials in rural areas.

It will see nine projects across the UK receive a share of the fund for a variety of use cases.

One example will see virtual and augmented reality, running on 5G networks, used to retell the history of Robin Hood in Sherwood Forest in Nottinghamshire.

Newly appointed culture secretary Oliver Dowden has also announced a £30m open competition called ‘5G Create’, which will encourage entrants to explore how 5G can create new opportunities in film, TV, video games, logistics and tourism.

Does artificial intelligence need more regulation? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Julian Assange extradition press conference

Julian Assange’s legal team will today hold a press conference in partnership with Reporters Without Borders ahead of his upcoming extradition hearing.

The WikiLeaks co-founder was arrested last April at the Ecuadorian embassy in London after seeking refuge there for the previous seven years.

He was initially wanted in Sweden to face charges over a sexual assault case that has since been dropped. However, the US now wishes to extradite the Australian citizen to face an 18-count indictment that includes charges under the Espionage Act. Yesterday The Guardian reported that Donald Trump allegedly offered Assange a pardon if he denied that Russia was involved in leaking Democratic Party emails during the 2016 presidential election.

The press conference, which will also involve Assange’s father, takes place in Paris, France, at 2:45pm local time.

BAE Systems posts full-year results

Defence contractor BAE Systems will post its full-year financial results today.

In its half-year results the British multinational defence, security and aerospace firm reported revenue of $8.7bn, up 4% on a constant currency basis.

The FTSE 100-listed firm’s share price rose by 22% in 2019.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Its recent gains have been attributed to tensions between the US and Iran, which boosted the values of defence companies.