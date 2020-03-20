Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Covid-19 closes UK schools

Schools around the UK have closed their doors today until further notice because of the coronavirus.

Some facilities will remain open for vulnerable children or children of front line workers, such as NHS staff, police, and supermarket delivery drivers.

“We are facing increasingly extraordinary circumstances, but by asking schools to support our key workers and vulnerable children I am confident we will help beat this virus,” said education secretary Gavin Williamson.

Governments in 119 countries have closed educational institutions, according to UNESCO, impacting more than 860 million children and causing a surge in remote learning.

Australia coronavirus travel ban comes into force

Australia has closed its borders to non-citizens today in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.

On Wednesday Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the new measures, which come into force at 11:00am GMT.

It follows travel bans enforced by countries in much of Europe, the US and Canada. New Zealand also enforced its own travel ban today.

“For the next six months we need to work together,” Morrison told Australians. “We do need to moderate our behaviour and understand things need to change.”

World Health Organization gives coronavirus update

The World Health Organisation (WHO) holds the latest press briefing amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are at least 237,000 cases of the virus globally, which has so far claimed the lives of nearly 10,000 people.

The WHO is providing updates three times a week on the pandemic.

The conference will take place virtually from the WHO’s headquarters in Switzerland.