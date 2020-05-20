Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Future Fund open for applications from struggling UK startups

The UK government’s scheme to provide convertible loans to startups struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic is open for applications as of today.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced the Future Fund on 20 April to address the lack of support for startups during the crisis. It will see successful applicants provided with a loan ranging from £125,000 to £5m, but the amount must be matched by private investors.

Businesses must be incorporated, based in the UK and have raised at least £250,000 in equity investment from third-party investors in the last five years, among other stipulations.

Synopsys reports Q2 earnings

Cybersecurity firm Synopsys posts its second-quarter earnings today when US markets close.

Analysts estimate that revenue will come in at $837m for the quarter. This would represent growth of 0.1% from the same period last year. Big contract wins are expected to be key drivers of that growth. However, the firm may report supply chain disruption from the coronavirus pandemic.

Synopsys’ shares are up nearly 14% year to date and up nearly 50% since its lowest point this year.

Webinar talks digital transformation in financial sector

Conference and media company Techonomy holds a webinar that focuses on digital transformation in the financial sector at 7pm BST.

The CDX roundtable features Allyson Laurance, SVP, Global Strategic Partnerships & Investments, Citi, and Nathan Meyer, Head, Next Gen Product & Innovation, Truist.

The webinar forms part of a series on “accelerating digital transformation” and is a replacement for Technonomy’s cancelled live events. Today’s roundtable can be viewed here.

