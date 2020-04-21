Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

NCSC unveils email scam reporting tool

The UK’s National Cybersecurity Centre has today launched a scam reporting tool to make it easier for people to forward suspicious emails to the GCHQ division.

It is part of the NCSC’s wider ‘Cyber Aware’ campaign, which comes at a time when coronavirus related online scams are rife.

Those that have suspicions about an email can forward it to report@phishing.gov.uk, where the NCSC’s automated program will verify its legitimacy and remove sites found to be phishing scams.

Netflix posts Q1 results

Streaming giant Netflix reports its earnings for the fiscal quarter ending March 2020 after markets close today.

The US firm’s shares have rallied about 33% for the year to date as consumers in lockdown turn to video streaming services to pass the time. By contrast, the S&P 500 is down roughly 12% for the same period.

Despite this, fierce competition from Disney+, stalled productions for new shows and a likely global recession on the horizon may see Netflix struggle to raise prices – its main approach for driving up revenues after years of expansive growth. Analysts expect revenue to come in at $5.74bn for the quarter.

House of Commons mulls ‘hybrid’ videoconferencing setup

The House of Commons will today consider whether MPs should use videoconferencing to continue their parliamentary duties during the coronavirus lockdown.

Politicians have been pushing for such measures, with one proposal for up to 50 MPs to be physically present in the House of Commons chambers while a further 120 participate via Zoom for Prime Minister’s Questions.

The Commons has been on Easter recess since 25 March. If approved, the video measures would be in place from April 22.

