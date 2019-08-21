Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Norway sovereign wealth fund results announced

Norway will provide an update on the performance of its sovereign wealth fund – the largest of its kind in the world, valued at more than $1tn – today.

Last quarter saw the fund post its biggest quarterly return ever, growing by 9.1%, or approximately $84bn, thanks to the upturn in global stock markets.

Much of the fund’s $1.05tn in assets is invested in big technology stocks, such as Apple, Microsoft, Google parent company Alphabet and Amazon. The tech sector was the strongest performing sector in the fund last quarter, recording 17.6% growth.

The results are typically accompanied by a press conference with Norges Bank Investment Management CEO Yngve Slyngstad.

BFSI Innovation and Technology Summit

India’s banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector will come together today for the BFSI Innovation and Technology Summit, where business leaders can learn about the promise of emerging technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence and robotic process automation.

The annual event attracts speakers and attendees from India’s largest financial institutions, who will cover topics such as the digital disruption in the industry, the transition from traditional banking to digital banking and what might cause the next banking revolution.

India’s BFSI market is the fifth largest in the world and, as it continues to grow, is expected to be the third largest by 2025.

The BFSI Innovation and Technology Summit is taking place at the Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, Mumbai, India.

Happy World Entrepreneurs’ Day

Today marks World Entrepreneurs’ Day, an event designed to celebrate entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership around the world.

Organised by the Alliance of International Business Associations (AIBA), the organisation sees the day as an opportunity to support philanthropic, social and ethical business practices, and teach younger generations to be effective problem solvers.

Businesses are encouraged to hold conferences, workshops, awards and initiatives to support these goals.

