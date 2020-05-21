Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

NHSX seeks remote monitoring tech

NHSX, the innovation arm of the UK’s National Health Service, holds a webinar today to give suppliers an overview of the type of technology it needs to help scale up its remote monitoring of patients.

The move has a “particular focus on Covid-19 patients and the management of patients with long term conditions to support care during the next phases of the pandemic”.

The notice, published on 15 May, states that the NHS is looking for software, diagnostic tools and internet of things devices. Contract bids must be submitted by 29 May.

NVIDIA posts Q1 earnings

Chipmaker NVIDIA reports its first-quarter earnings for fiscal year 2021 today when US markets close.

Its data centre business, which is the company’s main revenue driver, is expected to show healthy year-over-year growth. Analysts forecast revenue for the segment to come in at $1.06bn for the quarter. NVIDIA may also gain from pandemic lockdown measures, with more gamers looking to upgrade their PCs with NVIDIA’s GPUs. Overall projected revenue for the period is around $3bn, a rise of 34.5% year-over-year.

The US firm’s share price is outperforming the rest of the stock market by some margin, up nearly 50% year-to-date and is currently enjoying an all-time high.

Webinar mulls proptech in the pandemic age

Real estate experts gather for a webinar exploring the role property tech can play during the pandemic to help keep business ticking over.

The webinar, titled ‘Tech-enabled capital markets’, is being run by events firm CREtech and takes place at 5pm BST. Founders, CEOs and CIOs from leading property firms will share their insights and experience of the pandemic’s impact on the sector and how they are adapting.

Property viewings have been rare during the pandemic. Some real estate firms have turned to virtual reality to replace physical tours.

