Finnish telecommunications company Nokia has recorded the world’s fastest 5G speeds of 4.7 Gbps, breaking the previous speed record by 0.4 Gbps.

Using 800 MHz of commercial millimeter-wave 5G spectrum and and dual connectivity functionality in its over-the-air networks, Nokia claims to have reached record-breaking speeds in tests performed in Dallas, Texas.

The speed was achieved using the EN-DC functionality available on Nokia’s AirScale solution. This allows devices to connect simultaneously to 5G and LTE networks, meaning devices can achieve a higher throughput than when connecting to 5G or LTE alone.

Nokia said that this could not only provide subscribers with “unrivalled mobile broadband speeds”, but also enable carriers to provide latency-sensitive services.

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, commented:

“This is an important and significant milestone in the development of 5G services in the U.S, particularly at a time when connectivity and capacity is so crucial. It demonstrates the confidence operators have in our global end-to-end portfolio and the progress we have made to deliver the best possible 5G experiences to customers. We already supply our mmWave radios to all of the major US carriers and we look forward to continuing to work closely with them moving forward.”

Nokia takes over from Ericsson as 5G speed record holder

The previous record was held by Ericsson, which achieved a 5G speed of 4.3Gbps in February, beating Huawei’s record speeds of 2.92Gbps.

Guillermo Pedraja, head of networks, 5G & IoT Consulting, NTT DATA said: “5G is a generational shift in telecommunications technology. The high speeds it affords, combined with low latency connections, will support the next-generation of smart cities and connected devices.

“However, the technology clearly still has hurdles to clear. The coronavirus pandemic has revealed how false headlines about 5G can easily suck up all the debate, taking the focus away from the benefits of this exciting technology. Scientific evidence, not baseless rumours, are the way forward to a better and more connected world.”

