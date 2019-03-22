Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Trump talks “predatory” China with Caribbean leaders

President of the United States Donald Trump will meet with the leaders of the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica and Saint Lucia today to discuss what he describes as China’s “predatory economic practices”.

Washington has previously warned Caribbean nations against accepting investment from China, as the US remains locked in a trade war with the East Asian nation.

Central to the US government’s concerns is China’s regulatory practice of demanding intellectual property from foreign tech companies hoping to enter the Chinese market.

A recent report published by the White House accuses China of attempting to “introduce, digest, absorb and rei-innovate” foreign technology through state-sponsored IP theft, physical theft, and cyber-enabled espionage.

RSA publishes Future of Work report

The Royal Society of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA), today publishes its report into The Four Futures of Work, which considers four potential outcomes for the future workplace.

With two big trends currently re-shaping the workplace – artificial intelligence and flexible working – the report considers the impact that these trends will have on the jobs that we do in the future and how we do them. The report will also look at suggested policies such as four day work weeks and a universal basic income.

RSA predicts that the rapid development of technologies such as self-driving cars and 3D printing will provide significant improvements to public services and products, as well as lower the cost of living for many. However, this will be coupled with widespread unemployment and economic insecurity as a result of automation. However, while AI puts a number of jobs under threat, new technologies are also expected to create plenty of new ones.

CERN shows off Future Circular Collider plans

The University of Liverpool and the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) have partnered to host the Particle Colliders: Accelerating Innovation science symposium today to showcase areas of opportunity and challenges faced in the energy, health, IT and communications industries.

Particle colliders, such as the famed Large Hadron Collider (LHC) developed by CERN, will take centre stage. CERN’s Future Circular Collider (FCC), a higher performance collider to replace the LHC, will be discussed and debated, providing insight into how further development of particle colliders could be used to drive progress in science and technology.

The event is taking place at the Liverpool Convention Centre, UK, starting at 10:30am local time.

