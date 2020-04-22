|3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY
Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.
SpaceX launches 60 Starlink satellites
Elon Musk’s SpaceX is scheduled to launch its next batch of Starlink satellites into orbit after favourable weather conditions brought the timetable forward by one day.
Today’s launch of 60 satellites was originally postponed from April 16. The US space firm is aiming for a 03:37pm (08:37pm BST) launch time from Cape Canaveral, Florida, US.
The Starlink constellation is designed to provide fast and cost-effective internet to people around the world. However, astronomers have complained that the bright, fast-moving satellites are creating light pollution. SpaceX has approval to launch 12,000 satellites in total.
50th Earth Day goes digital
Today is Earth Day, an annual global event to promote environmental protection for the planet.
It has been celebrated since 1970, when 25-year-old graduate student Denis Hayeswith organised an event that drew 20 million Americans. Now, Earth Day events take place in 193 countries and attracts more than a billion people.
The coronavirus pandemic means that celebrations for the 50th anniversary will take place online, with participants encouraged to use their “voices to drive action online rather than in person”.
AT&T posts Q1 results
Telecommunications conglomerate AT&T posts its first-quarter financial results.
The New York Stock Exchange-listed firm has seen its share price fall by 22% since the start of the year as the coronavirus pandemic causes economic damage. The S&P 100, of which AT&T is a part of, is down 13% for the same period.
Analysts expect the telco giant to report revenues of $44.2 billion in Q1, compared to $44.8 billion in the first quarter of 2019 – a fall of 1.4% year-over-year.
|
Tuesday’s Highlights
Robots could soon assist in fighting fires in dangerous environments
3 Things That Will Change the World Today
Coronavirus case studies: Using AR to help tenants make repairs during lockdown