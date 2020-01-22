Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Sundar Pichai talks future tech at Davos

Microsoft chief Sundar Pichai today gives a talk on quantum computing, artificial intelligence and the future of technology governance at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

In a recent op-ed for the Financial Times, Pichai called for AI to be regulated, with areas such as self-driving cars requiring tailored rules.

Also speaking today is Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who explores the “role of the new industrialists” during a panel session.

Away from tech, Prince Charles will discuss the climate crisis and Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy – whose phonecall with Donald Trump is the centre of impeachment proceedings – will give a special address.

EdTech on show at BETT

The latest education technology is on display at BETT, a trade show that attracts tens of thousands of attendees working in the sector.

More than 800 leading companies and 103 EdTech startups will showcase hardware and software that is – or hopes to – disrupt education.

Today’s agenda includes a keynote from Microsoft that explores how emotional intelligence converges with artificial intelligence in education.

The three-day event takes place at the ExCeL exhibition centre in London, UK.

Texas Instruments posts Q4 earnings

Semiconductor maker Texas Instruments today posts its fourth-quarter earnings for 2019.

The Dallas, US-headquartered company sells its chips and integrated circuits to manufacturers around the world.

Its financial results come amid a slump in overall demand, driven largely by the US-China trade war, and increasing competition.

Analysts expect the New York Stock Exchange-listed firm to be hurt by these factors, with revenue predicted to drop by 13.5% to $3.21bn for the fourth quarter. A conference call for investors takes place at 09:30pm GMT.