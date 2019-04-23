Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Tim Cook speaks at TIME 100 Summit

Apple CEO Tim Cook will speak today at the TIME 100 Summit, an event held to celebrate the 100 individuals named on the Time Magazine’s annual influencer list.

Cook will take part in an interview on the subject of “innovative with purpose” hosted by Harvard professor Nancy Gibbs. He will be joined at the eventy by Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder and CEO of dating app Bumble, and artificial intelligence expert Kai-Fu Lee, who will give a talk of making AI work for humans.

The summit is being held following the publications of the TIME 100 2019 last week, which saw Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg named alongside Donald Trump, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Taylor Swift.

Information Commissioner discusses disinformation

A Digital, Culture, Media and Sport sub-committee will today hold its first public meeting as part of an investigation into the threat posed by fake news and disinformation.

It is feared that disinformation spread online poses a threat to democracy, and the inquiry serves as a focal point for the matter.

The Sub-Committee on Disinformation will hear from Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham and Deputy Information Commissioner James Dipple-Johnstone on the work they are doing to stop the spread of disinformation.

This comes two months after the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committed published its long-awaited report on fake news and disinformation, which called for increased regulation of social media platforms such as Facebook.

Twitter publishes Q1 results

Social media platform Twitter will today publish its financial results from the first quarter of 2019.

Analysts are predicting Q1 earnings of $774.9m, which would equate to year-over-year growth of 16.5%.

The results come amid Twitter’s efforts to deal with disinformation on its platform, particularly concerning the use of Twitter advertisements by political groups ahead of the European Commission elections. Twitter has announced that it will actively check accounts belonging to those involved in political campaigns.

Results will be released via Twitter’s Investor Relations website today, ahead of a conference call taking place at 5am PT (1pm London time).

