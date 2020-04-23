Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Oxford university starts coronavirus vaccine trials

Scientists at the University of Oxford, UK, will today start human trials of a coronavirus vaccine candidate.

The team of researchers, led by Prof. Sarah Gilbert, began working on the vaccine on 10 January. It combines a weakened version of a common cold virus with genetic coding that targets the “club-shaped spike” on the outer coats of coronaviruses.

The plan is to test the vaccine candidate on around 500 volunteers by mid-May, moving to thousands of volunteers if successful. However, success is far from guaranteed and experts caution that it is likely to be at least 12-18 months before a successful vaccine is approved. There are currently at least 70 coronavirus vaccines in development, according to the World Health Organisation.

Intel posts Q1 earnings

Chipmaker Intel is scheduled to publish its first-quarter earnings today when markets close.

The consensus among analysts is that revenue will come in at $17.65bn, which would mark a 15.8% increase year-on-year.

The semiconductor firm’s share price is down 1.2% since the start of the year, while the S&P 500 is down 14% for the same period thanks to coronavirus-fuelled market volatility.

15 years since first YouTube clip posted

Today marks 15 years since the co-founder of YouTube, Jawed Karim, posted the first clip on the video-sharing site.

The 18-second video, titled ‘Me at the zoo’, shows Karim at San Diego Zoo. Standing in front of elephants, he observes that “the cool thing about these guys is that they have really, really, really long trunks, and that’s cool”.

A year-and-a-half later, Google bought YouTube for $1.65 billion. The tech company has faced challenges as its popularity has grown over the past 15 years, such as concerns about its recommendation algorithms amplifying conspiracy theories. This week, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said that the platform would ban any content that contradicts World Health Organisation coronavirus recommendations.

