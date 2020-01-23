Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Julian Assange appears via videolink in extradition proceedings hearing

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appears via videolink at Westminster Magistrates Court, London, as part of extradition proceedings.

The US is seeking to extradite the Australian national to face charges of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion.

Assange has been in the custody of British police since his dramatic expulsion from the Ecuadorian embassy in London in April 2019.

Today’s case management hearing, which takes place at 10:00am GMT, comes ahead of a full extradition hearing next month.

Boeing 777X undergoes first test flights

Today will see the Boeing 777X put through its paces in its first-ever test flight, weather conditions permitting.

The plane is set to be the world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet, promising 10% lower fuel use, emissions and operating costs than competing planes.

The newest version of the 777 line, the 777X will come in two variants, the 777-8 and 777-9, which will have 384 and 426 second-class seats respectively.

The plane will have to undergo multiple test flights before it is ready for commercial use, and will only be delivered to airlines in 2021 at the earliest.

Intel announces Q4 results

Chipmaker Intel will today announce its Q4 results, with analysts expecting the company to post sales of $19.2bn for the quarter – a year-on-year rise of 3%. There are also expectations of a rise in revenue and sales.

However, despite positive predictions, Intel still has a lot to prove, as it has been plagued by CPU product delays and has faced increased competition from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which has pulled it into a pricing war.

The results will be announced in an earnings conference at 2:00pm PT, which will be available as a webcast via Intel’s website.

