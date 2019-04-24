Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Tech giants publish quarterly earnings

Tech giants Microsoft, Facebook and Tesla are all set to publish their latest quarterly financial results today.

They will be joined by aviation leader Boeing, which, like Facebook and Tesla, is currently facing pressure from government agencies. This is due to the Ethiopian Airlines crash last month involving a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which will likely weigh on the company’s results today as it winds down production of the jet.

Facebook investors will also get an idea of how the company’s responses to fake news, user safety and data protection have impacted the company’s revenue, which has been decelerating in recent quarters.

Despite that, Facebook stock is still up 36% this year, with analysts predicting another rise following the announcement.

Nairobi Tech week kicks off

More than 40 panels, keynotes and workshops will take place in Niarobi this week, exploring Africa’s emerging technology sector.

Topics covered today will include artificial intelligence and machine learning, with Micrsoft’s Lawrence Muthoga to discuss how the technology is being implemented in Africa. Other sessions will cover cybersecurity and fintech, ahead of sessions on edtech, the Internet of Things, and social media later in the week.

Nairobi Tech Week is taking place at Strathmore University over the next three days, and gets underway today at 9am local time (7am London time).

Indian court makes decision on TikTok ban

The Madras High Court must decide today whether to uphold its decision to ban Chinese social media app TikTok following an order from India’s Supreme Court.

The High Court placed a temporary ban on TikTok over fears that it was being used to spread pornographic material that was accessible to the many children that use the app to create and share short video clips.

The Supreme Court has warned that the interim ban will be lifted today unless the Madras High Court responds to a plea issued by TikTok parent company Bytedance. The company has complained that the court issued the ban without hearing from their representatives.

