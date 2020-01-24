Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

SpaceX set to launch next batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX is set to launch the latest batch of its Starlink satellites as part of its plan to provide internet access across the globe.

The 60 satellites will be carried up in a Falcon 9 rocket and will bring the current number in orbit to 240.

Starlink has come under fire from stargazers, with the satellites causing light pollution for astronomers.

Weather-permitting, the launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, will take place at 15:45 GMT.

Ericsson posts Q4 results

Swedish telecoms firm Ericsson posts its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019.

During the quarter Ericsson announced new 5G deals and rollouts with the likes of Telia Norway, O2 and others.

Analysts at Yahoo Finance expect Ericsson to have recorded “slightly lower revenues on a year-over-year basis due to aggressive competition and currency woes”.

In Q3 Ericsson, which counts Huawei and Nokia as rivals, reported mixed results.

Greta Thunberg joins Davos climate strike

Climate activist Greta Thunberg will join climate protests outside the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Thousands of protestors have already taken to the streets in Davos, which has drawn criticism in the past for hosting speakers that travel to the event via private jet to give talks on the climate emergency.

Thunberg gave several speeches at this year’s event, calling for the world’s decision-makers and business leaders to stop all investments in fossil fuel activities.

The protest will take place at Bubenbrunnenplatz/Postplatz, at 10:00am GMT.