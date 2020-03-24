Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Disney Plus launches UK streaming service

Disney Plus will today launch in the UK, having rolled out in the US in November.

The streaming service is taking on the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, with users able to access Disney’s impressive back catalogue, as well as newly commissioned programmes such as The Mandalorian.

With much of the UK self-isolating or practicing social distancing due to the coronavirus, the launch is likely to be very popular. Disney has also built interest by offering discounts to those who signed up ahead of the launch.

However, it has joined its rivals in committing to a reduction in streaming quality as Europe faces bandwidth challenges due to the number of people working from home.

Eurozone finance ministers discuss coronavirus response

The Eurogroup, which consists of the finance ministers from countries in the eurozone, will today convene via videoconference.

The group is meeting to discuss a coordinated crisis response, as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic puts the global economy in increasing jeopardy.

Growing numbers of experts are now describing a recession as a likely certainty due to the disruption and productivity drops that the coronavirus has caused.

It follows a meeting by the Economic and Financial Affairs Council on Monday to discuss the crisis.

UK considers Olympics involvement

A key conference call will be held today between the chief executives and performance directors of summer Olympic and Paralympic sports and the key sporting bodies in order to determine the UK’s stance on the event this summer.

UK Sport, British Olympic Association (BOA) and British Paralympic Association (BPA), the British Athletes’ Commission and the BOA and BPA Athletes’ Commissions will all be involved on the call.

It will focus on how the coronavirus is impacting training for the Olympics and Paralympics, and whether UK athletes feel it is viable for the 2020 Summer Olympics to continue as planned.

Canada became the first team to pull out of the event on Monday.