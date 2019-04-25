Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Kim Jong Un meets Putin in Moscow

Kim Jong Un will sit down with Russian president Vladimir Putin today as the North Korean leader looks for support in its negotiations with the United States over its nuclear weapons programme.

The trip comes months after a second summit between Kim Jong Un and US president Donald Trump ended early due to what was deemed to be an unwillingness to move towards denuclearisation on the Korean peninsula.

Moscow also wants to see North Korea end its development of nuclear technology. However, it has strongly opposed the sanction-led approach used by the US and its allies.

The North Korean leader arrived in Russia on his private train yesterday ahead of the summit, which is taking place at the Far Eastern University in Vladivostok.

Intel report Q1 earnings

Intel will publish its financial results results from the first quarter of 2019 today following what was a weak end to 2018.

The processor manufacturer recorded poor Q4 results which was put down to its struggles to replace departed CEO Brian Krzanich, a decline in processor sales and the slowing Chinese economy.

However, Intel’s results could see improvements in this quarter after the company decided to drop its “unprofitable” smartphone modem business to focus on emerging markets such as machine learning and cloud services.

Analysts have tipped Intel to post earnings per share of $0.87 as the company continues to make gains in 2019.

IT professionals talk tech

Senior IT and technology professionals will head to Kent, England, today for Talking Tech, an exclusive event that provides a stage for industry leaders to discuss and debate away from sellers and vendors.

Attendees will hear from the likes of Etienne Greff, CTO and founder of cybersecurity firm Secure Data Europe, and Luke Whiting, Senior Software Developer at social media monitoring company Brandwatch.

Topics on the agenda include cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and microservices.

The event is being held at the Maidstone TV Studios, Kent, starting at 8:15am local time.