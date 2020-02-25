Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Tesla autopilot crash cause determined

The US’ National Transportation Safety Board will today hold a public board meeting to determine the cause of a fatal crash involving a Tesla electric vehicle in March 2018.

The Tesla Model X was driving in Autopilot mode when it crashed into a roadside barrier and caught fire in California, killing the driver.

Tesla has previously said the driver’s hands “were not detected on the wheel for six seconds prior to the collision”.

Today’s meeting takes place at 9:30am local time, with a livestream available here.

Does artificial intelligence need more regulation? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Senate hearing on North Korea policy

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy holds a hearing today to provide an update on North Korea policy, a year on from the Hanoi summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

The February 2019 summit ended without a deal or agreement between the two world leaders. In September last year, the US Treasury Department said that North Korean state-sponsored hacking groups carried out a range of cyberattacks against American interests to gather illicit funds for its weapons and missile programmes.

Witnesses for today’s hearing include Center for Strategic and International Studies senior advisor Robert R King, The Heritage Foundation senior research fellow Bruce Klingner and Center for Strategic and International Studies senior fellow Dr Sue Mi Terry.

ICO chief meets European Commission transparency VP

The UK’s chief data regulator meets with the European Commission’s Vice President for Values and Transparency in Brussels.

The UK’s Information Commissioner, Elizabeth Denham, has overseen Britain’s adoption of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, the most robust framework of its kind in the world, while the European Commission’s Věra Jourová has tabled legislative proposals to ensure transparency in paid political ads.

The pair met in April 2018 to discuss the ICO’s investigation into Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal, which went on to result in a maximum fine for the social media giant.

Monday’s Highlights