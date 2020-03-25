Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Hubei lifts coronavirus travel restrictions

Tens of millions of Chinese residents living in the Hubei province will be able to travel freely from today following a two-month lockdown put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Only those given a “Green Code” health classification will be permitted to travel outside of the province. Those in the city of Wuhan, where the virus first spread back in December, are still in lockdown. Restrictions on Wuhan are set to lift on 8 April.

It follows a drastic reduction in new cases in China, with just one new case of Covid-19 reported in Wuhan in the past week.

Many countries in Europe, which has become the new epicentre for the pandemic, have introduced their own forms of lockdown in recent weeks. However, none of these has been as aggressively enforced as in China, which saw officials go door-to-door to force sick people into isolation.

Ryanair begins “severely reduced schedule”

Starting today budget airline Ryanair will scale back its passenger flights to offer a “severely reduced schedule”, as travel restrictions and coronavirus lockdowns see demand for flights plummet.

The Irish airline has hinted it may operate repatriation flights for EU governments if required. The reduced schedule is expected to last two months.

Meanwhile, Emirates Airlines is suspending all passenger flights for a two week period in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus has proven hugely damaging to the aviation industry, with many airlines seeking costly bailout packages from governments to survive the crisis.

G7 foreign ministers hold virtual meeting

Foreign ministers for the G7 countries – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US – hold a video teleconference ahead of June’s G7 Summit.

The meeting had been due to take place in Pittsburgh, US, but was switched to a virtual meeting because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The US currently holds the presidency for the G7. The main event in June will also now take place via videolink in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Yesterday finance ministers from the G7 pledged to expand fiscal and monetary actions for “as long as needed” to keep the global economy afloat.