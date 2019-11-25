Rob is a Verdict staff writer. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

Uber’s London license hangs in balance

Uber will find out whether it can continue to operate in London, with its licence due to expire today.

Transport for London issued the ride-hailing firm a two-month licence in September just a day before its previous 15-month authorisation was due to expire.

TfL revoked Uber’s license in September 2017 for failing to report crimes and lax background checks, judging the US firm “not fit and proper” to operate in the capital.

Uber has since implemented a number of changes, including safety features on its app and improved worker rights for drivers.

Sources told Wired that TfL is exploring the possibility of making Uber’s 45,000 London drivers provide a form of biometric verification to the app as part of the transport authorities new terms.

Internet Governance Forum gets underway

Stakeholders with an interest in how the internet is run head to Berlin, Germany, for the Internet Governance Forum.

Now its fourteenth year, the forum holds talks by academia, industry and government. On day two of the five-day event, founder of the World Wide Web Tim Berners-Lee will speak on about a new “contract for the web”.

While the IGF does not have decision-making mandates, it aims to “inform and inspire those who do”.

Held at the Estrel Convention Center, this year’s theme is “One World. One Net. One Vision”.

Elon Musk defamation case pretrial conference

A pretrial conference for the defamation case brought against Tesla CEO Elon Musk will take place at 15:00 PST (23:00 GMT) in California, US.

The case centres around Twitter posts made by Musk calling British diver Vernon Unsworth a “pedo guy”. Musk made the remark, without evidence, after Vernon criticised Musk for proposing a mini-submarine to rescue 12 boys and their coach from an underwater cave in Thailand.

Unsworth, one of the rescue divers, described the submarine as a “PR stunt”. In an email to BuzzFeed, Musk also described him as a “child rapist”.

Unsworth is seeking $75,000 in damages.