Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Article 13 undergoes final vote

The EU Copyright Directive is set to undergo a final debate and vote today in the European Parliament.

The directive has received plenty of criticism, with most of it aimed at Article 13, which would force online platforms to monitor content that is uploaded and filter out copyrighted material. This has been proposed to help content creators that frequently see their work stolen, copied and altered online. However, there are fears that this would severely limit the text, images and videos that can be shared online, and ultimately ‘break the internet’.

More than five million European citizens have signed a petition against the proposal, which is the largest in European history.

The vote will take place at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, starting at 9pm CET (8am London time).

Huawei releases new flagship smartphone

Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei will put its issues in the United States aside today to launch its latest flagship smartphones, the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro.

As revealed by an incorrectly published product page, which has since been taken down, Huawei’s new handset will feature a 40 megapixel quad camera with a 10x hybrid zoom, offering a level of camera performance and photo quality rarely seen in a smartphone.

Huawei will be unveiling the phone today at a launch event is Paris, France, while the leaked page seems to suggest that the P30 will go on sale during the first week of April.

WIRED HEALTH brings together healthcare’s new and old

Leaders in healthcare, pharmaceuticals and digital health will come together today for the annual WIRED HEALTH conference, hosted by technology publication Wired.

Speakers such as Chief Medical Officer for England Sally Davies, founder of health imaging startup OpenWater Mary Lou Jepsen and co-founder of virtual reality surgery startup Medical Realities Shafi Ahmed, will provide insight into some of the most innovative developments and exciting opportunities in the healthcare industry.

Topics discussed today will include the future of hospitals, using artificial intelligence and create life-saving drugs, and how technology could be used to fight gang violence.

The WIRED HEALTH conference is taking place at the Francis Crick Institute in London, England, starting at 8am London time.

