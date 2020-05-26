Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

EU-Japan leaders discuss coronavirus cooperation

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will hold talks with the prime minister of Japan Shinzō Abe today to discuss “matters related to the coronavirus pandemic”.

European Council president Charles Michel will also join the virtual meeting, which will involve talks on the economic recovery from the virus.

In addition to the pandemic, the political leaders are expected to discuss “preparations for the upcoming G7 summit, and the implementation of the EU-Japan Strategic Partnership”.

Augmented World Expo opens virtual doors

Augmented World Expo (AWE), one of the largest spatial computing conferences, gets underway today.

The four-day event, moved online because of the coronavirus, will cover the latest trends in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR).

Attendees will access the conference via their own portal, which will allow them to visit virtual booths and watch livestreams of talks. Representatives from technology heavyweights such as Qualcomm, Microsoft, Google and Intel will be present.

Viasat reports Q4 earnings

US communications firm Viasat is due to release its Q4 earnings today after markets close.

Analysts forecast that the firm, which provides high-speed satellite broadband services for military and commercial markets, will report revenue of $586.38m for the quarter. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.2%.

An earnings call takes place at 5pm EDT.

