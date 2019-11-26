Rob is a Verdict staff writer. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

YouTube copyright infringement case hearing

YouTube is at the centre of a copyright infringement case at Europe’s highest court, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

The case, which could have widespread ramifications for user-curated sites, specifically looks at whether YouTube performs ‘acts of communication to the public’ when its users upload content that infringes on copyright.

The case stems from a 2008 dispute in Germany in which the plaintiff – a music producer – argued that videos uploaded to YouTube infringed their copyright. YouTube agreed to take the video down, but more videos resurfaced on the platform, which led to questions referred to the CJEU.

Under EU law, owners of intellectual property have the exclusive right to authorise or prohibit any communications to the public.

HP Inc. announces Q4 results

HP Inc. posts its fourth-quarter and full-year results for 2019 today.

The US PC and printer maker, which spun out of Hewlett-Packard in 2015, held the second spot for PC shipment worldwide, according to Gartner’s Q3 analysis.

Analysts expect revenue to stand at $15.3bn, a slight dip from the $15.4bn reported for the same quarter last year.

An earnings conference call will take place at 13:30 PST (21:30 GMT).

OECD Global Forum on tax transparency

The OECD’s Global Forum on tax transparency takes place today.

The forum, celebrating its 10th year, aims to address the risks to tax compliance posed by non-cooperative jurisdictions.

Speaking today is European economic commissioner Pierre Moscovici, as well as French finance minister Bruno Le Maire.

The two-day event takes place at the OECD Conference Centre in Paris, France.

The two-day event takes place at the OECD Conference Centre in Paris, France.