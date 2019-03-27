Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Boeing briefs 737 MAX customers

Airplane manufacturer Boeing will hold a briefing today for customers of its 737 MAX jet, which has been grounded since 11 March over safety fears, following the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight days before.

Similarities between that crash and the crash of a Lion Air flight last year involving the same model prompted fears that there was a fault with the plane’s anti-stall systems.

Boeing has already seen share prices fall by more than 10% in the wake of the crash. The company has since confirmed that it will roll out a software update and improve the usability of its system, but must now convince those waiting for 737 MAX orders not to look elsewhere.

Boeing will hold the briefing at the Boeing Facility in Washington, United States, today.

R3D2 enters orbit

Rocket Lab hopes to launch the Defense Advanced Research Agency’s R3D2 satellite into space today in its first flight of 2019.

The Radio Frequency Risk Reduction Deployment Demonstration (R3D2) will test a new type of space antenna. The mission will be used to monitor the membrane reflectarray antenna for deployment dynamics, survivability and radio frequency characteristics.

The flight was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday at Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 1 in Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand. However, the launch was called off due to a video transmitter issue. Rocket Lab has since rescheduled the launch for 11:30am local time (10:30pm London time).

Cybersecurity on the agenda at ASIS

Cybersecurity will take centre stage at ASIS Europe, a conference that brings together security professionals across all industries.

With most businesses currently undergoing digital disruption, the conference will focus on the role that technology plays in defending businesses against threats. Topics on the agenda over the next few days include complying with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the potential of artificial intelligence in risk management and cybersecurity for smart cities.

ASIS Europe will take place over the next three days at the Postillion Convention Center in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, starting this evening with a welcome party.

Tuesday’s Highlights