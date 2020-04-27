Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Volkswagen reopens factories globally

Carmaker Volkswagen is set to resume productions at factories located around the world following coronavirus disruptions.

Plants across Germany, Portugal, Spain, Russia, South Africa and North and South America have been closed since 19 March. Sites in Zwickau, Germany and Bratislava, Slovakia resumed production on April 20.

The closures were forced by interruptions to the firm’s supply chain, a decline in demand and social distancing measures for workers.

Boeing holds shareholder meeting amid crisis

Aircraft manufacturing giant Boeing is due to have annual investor meeting ahead of its first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, in which analysts expect a year-on-year decline in revenues

Given the current climate, how long do you anticipate it will take for the global economy to recover post Covid-19? Less than one year

One year to less than three years

Three years to less than five years

More than five years View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The aviation industry has been bludgeoned by the coronavirus pandemic as flights are grounded around the world and some airlines have already declared bankruptcy.

Boeing’s 737 Max has also been plagued by software failures, with the aircraft grounded since March last year following a pair of fatal crashes that claimed the lives of 346 people. Boeing suspended production of the 737 Max in January.

New Zealand due to relax lockdown

Today is expected to be the last of New Zealand’s highest-level lockdown as the country looks to ease restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Overnight the country is due to move from a level four lockdown to level three, which will see more businesses such as the construction and forestry sector able to resume operations. However, citizens are still being asked to stay at home unless making essential trips.

New Zealand has over 1,100 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 17 reported deaths. “We have done what very few countries have been able to do. We have stopped a wave of devastation,” said prime minister Jacinda Ardern.

Friday’s Highlights