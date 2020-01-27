Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

NASA and ESA give update on Solar Orbiter

Scientists from NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) will provide an update on the Solar Orbiter mission.

The satellite is designed to study the sun and further our understanding of the heliosphere and magnetic fields, building on the knowledge gleaned from the Parker Solar Probe.

It is scheduled to launch on 5 February atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket.

Today’s press conference takes place at 2:00pm GMT.

Trump travel ban expansion takes effect

An expansion of the Trump administration’s travel ban is expected to take effect today.

It comes three years after President Donald Trump enforced the initial ban, placing stringent restrictions on travel to the US for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya and more.

The seven countries added to the draft restriction proposal are: Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania.

Speaking at Davos, Trump said: “We’re adding a couple of countries to it. We have to be safe. You see what’s going on in the world. Our country has to be safe.”

EU trade commissioner hosts US agriculture secretary

The new European Union trade commissioner Phil Hogan hosts US agriculture secretary Sonny Perdue for trade talks.

Under Perdue, the United States Department of Agriculture has had to provide aid to American farmers under pressure from the US-China trade war, but Purdue recently said China will soon begin buying US goods again following the signing of phase one of a trade deal.

Hogan has previously criticised the US-China phase one trade deal, pointing out that the “devil is in the detail”.

Discissions take place in Brussels, Belgium.