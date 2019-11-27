Rob is a Verdict staff writer. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Europe ponders future of space exploration

The governing body of the European Space Agency gathers in Madrid, Spain, to discuss the agency’s vision for the future of space exploration.

The ministerial council, called ‘Space19+’, will decide on new proposals and funding for the next few years of the ESA. One of the proposals put forward by the ESA’s director-general seeks to position the ESA as a world-leading player in space safety and security.

The two-day meeting will also discuss the restoration of the ESA’s science programme and “making Europe central to the new era of global space exploration”.

The ministerial council gathers every three years, with the last taking place in Lucerne, Switzerland, in December 2016.

Total tax contributions of FTSE 100 firms published

The total tax contributions of the FTSE 100 companies will be published in a report out today.

The 100 Hundred Group, which represents the views of the finance directors of FTSE 100 firms, publishes the report each year.

In 2018 its members collectively employed 6% of the UK workforce and “paid or generated taxes equivalent to 12.3% of total UK Government receipts”.

Ocado, Vodafone, Sage and Just Eat are among the tech companies in the FTSE 100.

Technology Insight Summit gets underway

Senior IT decision-makers head to Noordwijk, the Netherlands for the Technology Insight Summit.

Attendees include chief technology officers from Starling Bank and Northern Trust and chief information officers from Orange and Centrient Pharmaceuticals.

Talks will cover cybersecurity, digital transformation, machine learning and more.

The two-day event takes place at the Grand Hotel Huis ter Duin in Noordwijk.