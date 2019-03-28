Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Latest round of US-China trade talks

United States Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are in Beijing, China, today to resume high-level trade talks between the US and China.

President Donald Trump has vowed to secure an “excellent” deal to end the trade war between the two nations, which has been ongoing since early 2018.

An issue at the centre of the trade war is China’s demand for access to intellectual property from foreign companies in exchange for access to the Chinese market. The White House has previously accused China of trying to “digest, absorb and re-innovate” foreign technology. However, China has proposed new laws to end the practice.

PAX heads east

The video game industry will arrive in Boston, Massachusetts today for the start of PAX East, one of the biggest events in the gaming industry calendar.

PAX, held five times through the year in different locations, attracts many of the biggest developers and publishers in the industry. The likes of Sony, Nintendo, Bandai Namco, Ubisoft and Oculus will all be showing off their latest products and services this week.

Sessions held today will explore topics such as the ethics of loot boxes, the rise of esports and jobs in the gaming industry.

PAX East is being held held at the New Boston Convention & Exhibition Center over the next four days.

US House hears NASA budget request

NASA administrator James Bridenstine will appear in front of the House Appropriations’ Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies for a hearing on te proposed NASA budget for 2020.

The Trump administration has proposed a two percent budget cut for the agency, as well as the cancellation of three NASA science missions including the $3.2bn Wide-Field Infrared Survey Telescope (WFIRST) mission.

NASA has said that the administration wants to cancel the WFIRST mission in order to focus the agency’s attention elsewhere. Vice President Mike Pence recently called for NASA to land astronauts on the Moon within the next five years, far sooner than the agency’s proposed 2028 target.

