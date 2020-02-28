Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Boeing to address Starliner concerns

Aerospace giant Boeing is reportedly holding a media roundtable today to provide an update on its Starliner programme.

The crew capsule is being developed as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Development programme to transport astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS).

During an uncrewed test mission to the ISS in December, Starliner failed to reach the correct orbit and was forced to abort docking with the space station.

It returned safely to Earth, but NASA recently learnt that Boeing did not perform a “full, end-to-end integrated test” on its software before the mission – something that Boeing may address in today’s 4pm (GMT) press conference.

UK citizens’ assembly meets to talk climate

A citizens’ assembly will meet in the UK for the first of three days of discussions on how the country can meet its 2050 net-zero emissions target.

The randomly selected 110-strong panel first met in January, with a total of four meetings to take place up until May this year.

The citizens’ assembly model mirrors that adopted in France and was commissioned by six cross-party House of Commons select committees.

A report will be produced in April, but there is no guarantee the government will adopt any of the suggestions.

Rolls-Royce posts full-year results

British engineering multinational Rolls-Royce publishes its 2019 full-year financial results.

Since the beginning of 2019, the share price has tumbled 27%. A turbine blade fault from 2018 that grounded airliners, including Virgin Atlantic and British Airways, cost the company £450m in 2018 and 2019.

Total costs associated with the faulty turbine blade are expected to come in at around £2.4bn between 2017 and 2023.

This is expected to eat into Rolls-Royce profits, with analysts mixed about the company’s stock.