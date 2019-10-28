Rob is a Verdict staff writer. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

Alphabet posts Q3 earnings

Alphabet Inc, the parent company of Google, posts its third quarter earnings for 2019 today.

The search giant’s revenue is dominated by advertising, which accounted for 84% of total revenue in the previous quarter.

Wall Street’s consensus is that it the US firm will report a Q3 revenue of $40.2bn, up on last quarter’s $38.94bn. During the previous quarter Alphabet surpassed investor’s expectations, posting a net income of nearly $10bn.

But Google faces challenges in the shape of an antitrust investigations around its advertising business, as well as Amazon gradually eating into Google’s share of the digital advertising market. Investors will also be concerned whether Alphabet can continue to enjoy the same levels of revenue growth it has managed for the past decade.

Christopher Wylie talks Brexit and Bannon at event

Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie will speak at the How to Academy event in London today.

The Canadian data scientist exposed how the now-defunct political consultancy harvested Facebook users’ data to psychologically profile voters during the 2016 presidential election and Brexit referendum.

Wylie will talk about Facebook’s relationship with Cambridge Analytica and Steve Bannon.

Wylie, who recently published a memoir about the scandal, is now research director for fashion retailer H&M.

Hearing on commercial genomics

Witnesses from ancestry.com, DNAfit and 23andMe will provide evidence on commercial genomic tests to the UK Science and Technology Committee today.

There are concerns that making these tests available directly to consumers will create problems in the event of inaccuracies or misunderstanding from consumers.

The inquiry was launched in March this year and aims to establish whether the regulatory framework for commercial genomic tests are sufficient. The committee also wants to establish the impact that such commercial tests might have on the NHS.

“Consumers using genomic tests outside of the NHS must have the support they need before and after testing and be confident and fully informed about how their data is being used by commercial providers,” said Norman Lamb MP, Chair of the Science and Technology Committee.

“This includes psychological and emotional support for those who receive results that may have a significant impact on their future health and wellbeing.