Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Boeing holds shareholder meeting following fatal crashes

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing will hold its annual shareholder meeting today.

The meeting comes a month after one of the company’s 737 Max 8 aircrafts crashed shortly after take-off, killing all passengers on board the Ethiopian Airlines flight.

Company CEO and chairman Dennis Muilenburg is expected to face pressure from shareholders today after advisors called for his removal as chairman following the Ethiopian Airlines crash, which followed a similar crash involving a Lion Air flight last year. Advisors believe that the under-pressure company needs a chairman that is independent of the C-suite if it is to survive the crisis.

The meeting is being held at the Field Museum in Chicago, Illinois, starting at 9am local time (3pm London time).

Google Q1 results revealed

Google’s parent company Alphabet will today announce its earnings from the first quarter of 2019.

Despite struggling to gain momentum last year, the company has seen its share price climb by 22% already in 2019. Alphabet will be hopeful of building on that, but continued pressure from regulators in the United States and Europe could present a stumbling block.

Google was hit with a €50m fine by French regulators for breaching the European Union’s strict General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) laws in January, which was followed by a third anti-trust fine in two years in March.

Despite those setbacks, analysts expect Alphabet to report revenue of $37.3bn, which would equate to a year-over-year increase of 20%. Earnings per share are expected to come in at around $10.56.

Google will announce its Q1 earnings via a conference call scheduled for 1:30pm PT (9:30pm London time).

Cybersecurity experts travel to London for ICS

Industrial leaders will come together today for the start of the ICS Cyber Security Conference 2019 to find out how best to protect their respective businesses from an increasing number of cyber threats.

ICS is the most established industrial control system cybersecurity event in Europe, which brings together operators, decision-makers and security experts from across the continent to share their experiences and expertise.

Attendees will learn how to deal with new threats in their respective industries, test their cyber-defences, and detect vulnerabilities in their systems and processes.

The event is taking place at the Millennium Gloucester Hotel in London, UK, over the next three days.