Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Stormzy launches EE’s 5G network

UK mobile network EE will get its 5G launch underway this evening with a live gig from grime artist Stormzy.

EE gave away free tickets to the event, which is being held at a secret location in London. However, those that weren’t lucky will still be able to watch the performance. EE will be livestreaming the event to its YouTube channel over 5G, offering a glimpse of its next-generation network ahead of tomorrow’s public launch.

The mobile carrier will also be hosting virtual reality experiences in selected EE stores, which will allow fans to experience the gig in 360 degrees from Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester and Edinburgh.

Stormzy is scheduled to take to the stage at 9:30pm local time.

Disinformation committee reconvene

The International Grand Committee on Disinformation and ‘Fake News’ will meet for a third consecutive day of talks in Ontario, Canada, today as it continues to explore ways of holding digital platforms to account for the actions of the way in which their services are used.

After grilling representatives from the likes of Google, Facebook and Twitter yesterday, the committee will today hear evidence from tech giants Amazon, Apple and Microsoft, as well as Alan Davidson, vice president of Global Policy, Trust and Security for the Mozilla Foundation. It is currently unconfirmed who will be attending from Amazon, Apple and Microsoft.

They will be questioned by a committee made up of members of parliament from Canada, the UK, Singapore, Ireland, Argentina, Germany, Chile, Estonia, Mexico, Morocco, Trindidad and Tobago and Ecuador as part of a probe into issues such as data privacy and election meddling.

The meeting is set to get underway at Canadian Parliament at 8:30am local time (1:30pm London time).

Modern Deterrence Conference tackles emerging threats

The Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies think tank will today host the Modern Deterrence Conference, which will focus on how the private sector, government and military can work together in the fight against hybrid warfare.

Hybrid warfare refers to the blend of conventional warfare with modern political warfare, such as cyberattacks and the spread of fake news.

Attendees will hear from the likes of House of Commons Defence Committee member Ruth Smeeth, Managing Director of BT Security Kevin Brown, and founder and CEO of cybersecurity company Senseon Dave Atkinson. The conference will feature three sessions on policy, planning and exercises and crisis response.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

The Modern Deterrence Conference is taking place at the Royal United Services Institute in London, England, starting at 9:30am local time.