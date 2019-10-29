Rob is a Verdict staff writer. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

‘Lo’ and behold, the internet turns 50

Today marks 50 years since the first message was sent over the early internet.

At 10:30pm PST on 29 October, 1969, UCLA student Charley Kline attempted to login to a computer at the Stanford Research Institute by transmitting the word ‘login’. However, the system crashed before the programmers entered ‘g’, making the first message sent over the internet ‘lo’.

An hour later, with the code repaired, the SDS Sigma 7 computer successfully sent the full text.

The message was sent over the US Department of Defence-funded ARPANET, the precursor to the modern internet.

In 1991, Tim Berners-Lee’s World Wide Web became publically available, allowing information to be shared more easily over the internet and paving the way for the hyper-connected world of today.

Experts have say on domestic drone threat

Experts from the drone industry will provide evidence to the UK government’s Defence Committee about preventing the malicious use of drones.

The session is part of a wider inquiry into the use of drones to cause harm and disruption. In December 2018 hundreds of flights were cancelled at Gatwick Airport near London following reported drone sightings.

Representatives from the Association of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems, METIS Aerospace Ltd, ADS, Drone Industry Action Group and Sussex Police explore what role the drone industry can play in preventing similar incidents from occurring.

This includes technological anti-drone solutions, as well as examining the current regulatory framework for drones.

The evidence session will take place at 2pm in Portcullis House, London.

‘Davos in the Desert’ gets underway

The Future Investment Initiative, known unofficially as ‘Davos in the Desert’, gets underway today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

The conference was marred last year following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed by Saudi officials at the Saudi consulate in Turkey. A United Nations report found “credible evidence” that Saudi crown prince Muhammad Bin Salman and senior officials are liable for his murder. Muhammad Bin Salman has denied ordering the killing of Khashoggi but says he bears responsibility for it happening under his watch.

Major speakers, such as US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, pulled out of last year’s event following Khashoggi’s murder. But the shadow of Khashoggi appears to be fading. President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is reportedly attending this year, as is Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

The three-day event will explore the biggest economic trends and challenges in the investment world.