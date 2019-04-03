Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Tottenham Hotspur play first game at high-tech stadium

Tottenham Hotspur will play for the first time at its new billion dollar stadium this evening, taking on Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The football club has pumped millions into improving the matchday experience for fans using new technologies.

Built by Aruba Networks, a subsidiary of Hewlett-Packard, the same network will now run throughout the stadium, powering everything from ticketing, to security, to turnstiles, to advertising boards. This, combined with data collected through the public Wi-Fi network and point of sale systems, will help the club to learn about the club’s supporters and refine the fan experience.

Live sports is often tipped as a potential use case of emerging technologies like 5G and mixed reality, and the high-tech Tottenham Hotspur Stadium puts the club in a good position to capitalise.

Tencent to start $5bn bond issue

Chinese technology giant Tencent could launch a fresh bond sale today, insiders have claimed, which it hopes will raise approximately $5bn.

The company’s plans for a fresh bond issue were revealed by Bloomberg yesterday, which will follow a similar $5bn sale in 2018.

According to Reuters, the company has hired Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to oversee the issue.

Tencent has had a rough year as a result of China’s freeze on video game license approvals, which has blocked the world’s largest gaming company from releasing new titles. It’s recently released Q4 2018 results showed that net profit has fallen 32% year-over-year.

Tech leaders talk workplace automation

Leaders in business, technology, and economics will take part in an evidence session held by the United Kingdom’s Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee today as part of an inquiry into automation and the impact that it will have on business.

As part of the session, MPs will hear from the Chief Operating Officer for Ocado Mark Richardson, Head of Policy for TechUK Vinous Ali, and Chief Executive Officer for robotics firm Tharsus Brian Palmer. Questions will focus on the future of work, likely changes to the job landscape, and the skills that employees will need to succeed in the future workplace.

Re-skilling is viewed as an important step towards safeguarding jobs with automation likely to make a number of current roles redundant.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

The session will take place in Westminster, London, starting at 10am local time.