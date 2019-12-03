Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

House Intelligence Committee votes on Trump impeachment

The US House Intelligence Committee will today vote on progressing the impeachment of US President Donald Trump to the next stage.

The inquiry revolves around Trump’s request to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate former US Vice President Joe Biden, now a potential rival in the 2020 presidential election.

With the Democrats controlling the Committee, the report is expected to progress to the Judiciary Committee, which has a Republican majority.

The vote is scheduled for 18:00 EST (23:00 GMT) while Trump is in London for the NATO Summit.

Queen hosts world leaders ahead of NATO Summit

The Queen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcome world leaders at Buckingham Palace, London, ahead of the NATO Summit.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the organisation, which was formed after the Second World War to work together for world peace.

The summit itself will take place tomorrow in Watford, where leaders will discuss security challenges facing the 29 member states.

Among them will be US President Donald Trump, whose last visit to the UK triggered anti-Trump demonstrations, including the flight of a blimp portraying the commander-in-chief as a baby.

Greta Thunberg arrives at COP25 by boat

Climate activist Greta Thunberg is expected to complete her journey across the Atlantic from Virginia, USA to Lisbon, Portugal for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP25).

Thunberg, who has lead youth climate strikes around the world, was expected to arrive yesterday for the beginning of the conference but was held up crossing the Atlantic.

The conference, which started yesterday, was originally set to take place in Chile but was rescheduled following protests in the South American country.

Thunberg made the voyage on the La Vagabonde, a 48ft catamaran, to avoid the high emissions associated with flying.